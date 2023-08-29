Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win three double tickets for Very Short International Film Festival

Win three double tickets for Very Short International Film Festival

Win three double tickets for Very Short International Film Festival

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets for the Very Short International Film Festival in The Hague and Amsterdam!

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend. Also, mention in which city (The Hague or Amsterdam).

Amsterdam

  • Venue:  Vlam, Laing's Nekstraat 44, 1092
  • Date & time: May 11, 7.30pm

The Hague

  • Venue: Het Nutshuis, Riviervismarkt 5, 2513 AM
  • Date & time: May 13, 8pm 

Click here for more information.

About the festival
The Very Short International Film Festival is a worldwide event that simultaneously takes place in 80 different cities around the world, and offers an extensive programme that includes films, live music and drinks. During the festival, you can discover the best, and above all, the shortest of the audiovisual trends from all over the world through various films of less than three minutes.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.