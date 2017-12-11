Win three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival in Rotterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to attend!

Details

City: Rotterdam

Date & Time: Monday, April 29, 2013 | 11pm - 6am

Location: Westelijk Handelsterrein | Van Vollenhovenstraat 15

For more information, click here.

About the festival

The Pakhuis Westelijk Handelsterrein in Rotterdam is known for its unique venue, exciting events and great musical line up.

With a programme full of live music and dancing throughout seven areas, this Queen's Night party will have you dancing until dawn! As always, Pakhuis will offer delicious food options including organic products, vegetarian friendly bites and more!