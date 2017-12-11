Home
Win three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival

IamExpat offers three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival in Rotterdam!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to attend!

Details

  • City: Rotterdam
  • Date & Time: Monday, April 29, 2013 | 11pm - 6am
  • Location: Westelijk Handelsterrein | Van Vollenhovenstraat 15
  • For more information, click here.

About the festival

The Pakhuis Westelijk Handelsterrein in Rotterdam is known for its unique venue, exciting events and great musical line up. 

With a programme full of live music and dancing throughout seven areas, this Queen's Night party will have you dancing until dawn! As always, Pakhuis will offer delicious food options including organic products, vegetarian friendly bites and more!

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!  

