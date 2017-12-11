Win three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers three double tickets to the Pakhuis Queen's Night Festival in Rotterdam!
To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to attend!
The Pakhuis Westelijk Handelsterrein in Rotterdam is known for its unique venue, exciting events and great musical line up.
With a programme full of live music and dancing throughout seven areas, this Queen's Night party will have you dancing until dawn! As always, Pakhuis will offer delicious food options including organic products, vegetarian friendly bites and more!
