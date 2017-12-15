Home
Win three double tickets for the Pakhuis Festival

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets for the Pakhuis Festival (including the dinner) worth 28 euros each!

To participate, simply make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend.

Details

  • City: Rotterdam
  • Venue: Westelijk Handelsterrein
  • Address: Van Vollenhovenstraat 15
  • Dates: March 31
  • More information here.

About the festival

On March 31, Pakhuis festival will rock Rotterdam with an entire night of delicious food and great vibes! Expect a brand new edition of art, food and dance festival at the Westelijk Handelsterrein.

Before the party, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat biological dinner with Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. The festival will be divided into six areas with amazing line-ups consisting of talented local as well as nationally and internationally renowned DJs. Check out the complete line-up here.

