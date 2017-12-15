Win three double tickets for the Pakhuis Festival

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers three double tickets for the Pakhuis Festival (including the dinner) worth 28 euros each!
On March 31, Pakhuis festival will rock Rotterdam with an entire night of delicious food and great vibes! Expect a brand new edition of art, food and dance festival at the Westelijk Handelsterrein.
Before the party, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat biological dinner with Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. The festival will be divided into six areas with amazing line-ups consisting of talented local as well as nationally and internationally renowned DJs. Check out the complete line-up here.