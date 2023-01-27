Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil

Win three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil

Win three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Corteo!

To participate, simply make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend.

Details
City: Amsterdam
Venue: Arena Boulevard 1, Amsterdam Zuidoost
› Dates: until June 3

About Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
The world-famous Cirque du Soleil returns to Amsterdam with Corteo, a spectacular show that features stunning acrobatics, amazing costumes and magnificent storytelling.

Corteo, which means "procession" in Italian, is a festive parade as imagined by a clown who pictures his own funeral, watched over by angels in a carnival atmosphere. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.