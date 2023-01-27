Win three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers three double tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Corteo!
To participate, simply make a comment below and tell us why you would like to attend.
Details
› City: Amsterdam
› Venue: Arena Boulevard 1, Amsterdam Zuidoost
› Dates: until June 3
About Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
The world-famous Cirque du Soleil returns to Amsterdam with Corteo, a spectacular show that features stunning acrobatics, amazing costumes and magnificent storytelling.
Corteo, which means "procession" in Italian, is a festive parade as imagined by a clown who pictures his own funeral, watched over by angels in a carnival atmosphere.