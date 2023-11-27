Win a special holiday edition self-study Beginners Basic Dutch course

IamExpat, in cooperation with Taalthuis, offers a special holiday edition of the self-study Beginners Basic Dutch course, including a grammar module and the new Taalthuis Culture course (Cultuurcursus), for FREE as a holiday gift!

To enter the competition, please answer these two questions:

Hoe noemen wij de hoed van Sinterklaas? Wat zou jij willen leren over de cultuur van Nederland?

Double your chances by following Taalthuis on Facebook and Instagram!

About the prizes!

Here's what you can win: