Win a special holiday edition self-study Beginners Basic Dutch course

Competition closed

IamExpat, in cooperation with Taalthuis, offers a special holiday edition of the self-study Beginners Basic Dutch course, including a grammar module and the new Taalthuis Culture course (Cultuurcursus), for FREE as a holiday gift! 

To enter the competition, please answer these two questions:

  1. Hoe noemen wij de hoed van Sinterklaas?
  2. Wat zou jij willen leren over de cultuur van Nederland?

Double your chances by following Taalthuis on Facebook and Instagram!

About the prizes!

Here's what you can win:

Grand prize: Self-study Beginners Basic A1 course with a grammar module

The Self-study Beginners Basic A1 course with a grammar module includes textbooks and online platform access, together with the brand new Taalthuis Culture course (online e-learning module).

5 Runner-Up Prizes

Taalthuis online Grammar module or online Taalthuis Culture course (winners can choose between them)

Information about the Self-study Beginners Basic A1 course with Grammar Module

  • Duration: 3 months of access to the online platform
  • Location: Online
  • Normal price: 220 euros (books and e-learning included)
  • More info about the course can be found on the Taalthuis website

The online Self-Study Beginners Course is designed for beginners in Dutch and consists of 12 online lessons accompanied by a lesson book and a grammar book. 

Every lesson consists of:

  • Grammar: You can find the grammar online and in the grammar book
  • Vocabulary: All the vocabulary that is in the textbook is spoken in the lesson and you can listen to it online
  • Exercises: Online and in the textbook with online answers
  • Songs: There are songs to listen to and gaps in the lyrics to fill in

The Taalthuis Culture course

The Taalthuis Culture course (Cultuurcursus) includes 18 themed lessons accompanied by texts to read and to listen to, recipes and exercises!

About Taalthuis

If you’re an expat who wants to learn Dutch, you are in the right place at Taalthuis! Their face-to-face and online courses are challenging and fun. You will quickly understand more, start to actually speak Dutch, learn about Dutch culture and therefore instantly feel more at home in the Netherlands.

Taalthuis contact details

For more information, please:

  • Send them an email info@taalthuis.nl
  • Call at +31 (0) 23 305 0305
  • Level check consultation hours every Tuesday & Thursday from 1-5pm at +31 (0)23 304 0023

The competition runs until December 14, and the winners will be announced and contacted by Taalthuis after the competition ends.

