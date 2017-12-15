Win one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert

IamExpat offers one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us your favourite place in Greece!

Details

City: The Hague

Venue: World Forum Theater, Churchillplein 10, 2517 JW

Date: June 11, 8.15pm

More information here.

Haris Alexiou

Greek singer Haris Alexiou appeared in the Greek musical scene in the early 1970s. Her charismatic voice, combined with a unique way of performing and a strong scenic presence, very soon led her to the top. Today she is still at the top, always working hard, always seeking new ways of expression and always giving prestige and value to the contemporary light and popular Greek music.