Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert

Win one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert

Win one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers one double ticket for Haris Alexiou concert.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us your favourite place in Greece!

 

Details

  • City: The Hague
  • Venue: World Forum Theater, Churchillplein 10, 2517 JW
  • Date: June 11, 8.15pm
  • More information here.

Haris Alexiou

Greek singer Haris Alexiou appeared in the Greek musical scene in the early 1970s. Her charismatic voice, combined with a unique way of performing and a strong scenic presence, very soon led her to the top. Today she is still at the top, always working hard, always seeking new ways of expression and always giving prestige and value to the contemporary light and popular Greek music.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.