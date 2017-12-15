Home
Win one double ticket for Del Mar by IamExpat

Closing Date:

We would like to offer you one double ticket for Del Mar - our upcoming Boat Event!

To participate, make a comment below and give us feedback about our new housing section.

Details

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Departure from: Pier 14, De Ruyterkade (Behind Central Station)
  • Date: August 27
  • Time: 3.30pm
  • More information: here
  • RSVP here

Enjoy a 5-hour cruise on the Amsterdam IJ River with 250 people and high-quality music offered by a carefully-selected international crew of Amsterdam-based DJs! The boat will depart from Central Station (Pier 14, De Ruyterkade) and will return to the same point.

It offers:

  • Two stages / floors:

- open air top deck (250 people capacity)
- interior stage (250 people capacity)

  • Fully equipped bar
  • Snacks
  • Separate (male & female) toilets

