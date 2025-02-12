Home
Win a language course at UvA Talen

Competition closed

IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering a FREE language course of your choice! Whether you’d like to follow a course online or in-class in Amsterdam, UvA Talen has every option you can think of – and in 13 different languages.

To participate, just answer the following question in the submission box below: What has been the biggest advantage for you in learning a new language? 

To win your language course, submit the form below before November 27, 2023. The winner will be announced shortly after.

Group courses to suit your schedule 

UvA Talen offers language courses in 13 different languages: Dutch, English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Portuguese, Swedish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. 

Each language is offered in many different levels and intensities so that you are able to choose the best course option based on your busy schedule. Although there are intensive day-time courses for Dutch and English, semi-intensive courses and weekend courses offered throughout the year, the most popular at UvA Talen are their evening courses. There are four dates per year when you can start an evening course in one of their 13 languages: January, April, July and September. 

All group courses can be found on the group courses page of the UvA Talen website.

Special offer for all participants

All participants in this competition will receive a 10 percent discount which can be used on all group courses at UvA Talen. You will receive an email with the discount code once the competition has ended.

About UvA Talen

UvA Talen is the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, serving thousands of expats from around the world.

UvA Talen offers group courses at different levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. You can also opt for courses in which they teach you a specific aspect of a language, such as writing or speaking and business or academic language use. Anyone can follow a course at UvA Talen: students, non-students, business customers - everyone. 

For those who would like to tailor their language courses to their schedule can check out UvA Talen’s private course options or their e-learning self-guided language programme called, The Language Academy. Every year, thousands of students from all over the world successfully complete a group course and are awarded a certificate for an internationally recognised language level. 

