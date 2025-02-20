Win a language course at UvA Talen

Home
Competition closed

IamExpat, in collaboration with UvA Talen, is offering a FREE language course of your choice!

Participating is easy: just let us know why you want to learn Dutch in Amsterdam.

UvA Talen offers language courses in 12 different languages, from Dutch and English to Russian and Japanese. To win a place on a group course of your choice, submit the form below before March 10. 

Language courses to suit your schedule

There are three dates per year when you can start an evening course in one of the 12 languages UvA Talen offers. If you want to learn Dutch or English quickly, you can choose one of the popular intensive day courses. And it's no problem if you don't have time during the week: you can also learn Dutch or English at weekends. Lastly, UvA Talen offers intensive summer courses every July and August.

All group courses can be found on the group courses page of the UvA Talen website.

Special offer for all participants

All participants in this competition will receive a 10 percent discount which can be used on all group courses. You will receive an email with the discount code once the competition has ended.

About UvA Talen

UvA Talen is the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, serving expats from around the world.

UvA Talen offers group courses at different levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. You can also opt for courses in which they teach you a specific aspect of a language, such as writing or speaking and business or academic language use. Anyone can follow a course at UvA Talen: students, non-students, business customers - everyone.

Every year, more than 2.000 students from all over the world successfully complete a group course and are awarded a certificate for an internationally recognised language level.

