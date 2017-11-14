Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE! To participate, answer this question:

"What is your favourite Dutch city or village, and why?" Send your reply together with your name and phone number to info[at]directdutch[dot]com before November 8, 2015. About the intensive courses The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses: Intensive Beginners (A0 - A2)

- 2015: November 16-27

- 2016: January 11-22 Intensive Intermediate (A2 - B1) - 2016: January 25 - February 5 Intensive Advanced (B1 - B2) - 2015: November 30 - December 11

- 2016: February 22 - March 4 Intensive course structure Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)

Time: Monday - Friday

Group: Max. 8 people

Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275

Normal price intermediate / advanced: 535 euros

Normal price beginners: 995 euros More about the courses can be found here.

Special offer for all participants Participants who enrol in a Direct Dutch language course within three months of the competition's closing date will receive a 10 per cent discount! Just mention this competition on your application! About Direct Dutch Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method, as soon as possible. At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - reaching from a regular evening or daytime course or a specialised conversation course to a flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.