Win an intensive Dutch beginners course at Direct Dutch
IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE!
To participate, explain "why you want to learn Dutch this summer" and send your reply together with your name and phone number to info[at]directdutch[dot]com by April 26, 2013.
About the course
The Intensive Beginner course is for absolute beginners with no prior knowledge of Dutch. Within two weeks, students will deal with the entire elementary grammar and build up a vocabulary of about 1000 words.
They will also learn how to communicate effectively in Dutch in day-to-day situations: from introducing themselves to discussing international politics and from grocery shopping to describing one’s ideal partner.
- Level: 0-A2 CEFR
- Duration: 10 days, 60 hours, 4 lessons, of 1,5 hours per day
- Time: Monday - Friday, 9.30am - 5pm
- Group: Max. 8 people
- Date: June 24 - July 5
- Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275
- Normal price: 995 euros
More about the course can be found here.
About Direct Dutch
Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method, as soon as possible.
At Direct Dutch, small groups are being taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - reaching from a twelve week evening course, or a six week conversation course to a flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.
For more information please visit Direct Dutch and / or:
- Send them an email
- Call at +31 (0) 70 365 46 77
- Follow Direct Dutch on facebook
Special offer for all participants
All participants will receive a 10% discount, when they enroll for any course at Direct Dutch before September 1, 2013!