Win a free Dutch or English language course at Kickstart School
Competition closed
Dear participants,
Thank you to everyone who participated in our IamExpat competition! It was great to hear about your top tips for meeting and making friends with Dutch people.
There were lots of fantastic tips for those of us who are also looking to meet Dutch people! Kickstart has decided to award the winning prize to Paulina Kanska! Paulina will receive a FREE Dutch or English course at Kickstart School in the coming term.
Remember, everyone who participated will also receive a 10% discount on the price of a Kickstart course! Don’t forget to mention this when enrolling.
Congratulations to our winner! Kickstart will be posting the winning entry on their Facebook page in the coming week, so stay tuned!
Kickstart hopes to see you all soon. "We are pleased to teach you!"
IamExpat, in cooperation with Kickstart School, is offering a Dutch or English language course for FREE!
To participate, fill in the form below and tell us what your top tips are for meeting and making friends with Dutch people (100-200 words).
Prize details:
The competition winner will receive their choice of one of the following Dutch or English courses, in the September-December term, for free:
Dutch
- Starterpack for Beginners
- Basic Dutch for Au Pairs
- Stepping Stone I, II, III, or IV
- Inburgering Exam Preparation Course
- NT2 Exam Preparation Course
- Advanced Dutch Course
English
- General English Courses (from Elementary to Proficient levels)
- Conversation English Courses (from Pre-Intermediate to Advanced levels)
- Practical English Courses (from Intermediate to Advanced levels)
- Business English (Upper-Intermediate/Advanced)
- IELTS Exam Preparation Course
Course prices range from 360 euros to 540 euros, depending on the course.
Special offer for all participants
All participants will receive a 10 percent discount when registering for any Dutch or English course in the September-December term. Just mention the "IamExpat Competition" when you enrol!
About Kickstart School
Since opening in 2001, Kickstart School has firmly established itself in The Hague. Kickstart offers English and Dutch courses for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. The friendly teaching environment encourages students’ progression through any level. The emphasis is on speaking and listening, and the limited class sizes ensure everyone has an opportunity to practise.
The focus on functional language use will enable you to communicate in any situation - from the supermarket to a business meeting. In 2012, Kickstart School moved to a beautiful new location in the Archipel neighbourhood. Located close to the centre of The Hague, Kickstart is connected directly to The Hague Central Station and Scheveningen.
Kickstart School Open Days
To find out more, visit Kickstart School on:
- Saturday 9th September, 12 - 3pm
- Monday 11th September, 5.30pm - 7.30pm
The winner will be contacted by email and will be announced on Kickstart School's Facebook page.