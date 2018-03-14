Win a free Dutch or English language course at Kickstart School

THIS COMPETITION IS CLOSED Dear participants, Thank you to everyone who participated in our IamExpat competition! It was great to hear about your top tips for meeting and making friends with Dutch people. There were lots of fantastic tips for those of us who are also looking to meet Dutch people! Kickstart has decided to award the winning prize to Paulina Kanska! Paulina will receive a FREE Dutch or English course at Kickstart School in the coming term.

Remember, everyone who participated will also receive a 10% discount on the price of a Kickstart course! Don’t forget to mention this when enrolling. Congratulations to our winner! Kickstart will be posting the winning entry on their Facebook page in the coming week, so stay tuned! Kickstart hopes to see you all soon. "We are pleased to teach you!"

IamExpat, in cooperation with Kickstart School, is offering a Dutch or English language course for FREE! To participate, fill in the form below and tell us what your top tips are for meeting and making friends with Dutch people (100-200 words). Prize details: The competition winner will receive their choice of one of the following Dutch or English courses, in the September-December term, for free: Dutch Starterpack for Beginners

Basic Dutch for Au Pairs

Stepping Stone I, II, III, or IV

Inburgering Exam Preparation Course

NT2 Exam Preparation Course

Advanced Dutch Course English General English Courses (from Elementary to Proficient levels)

Conversation English Courses (from Pre-Intermediate to Advanced levels)

Practical English Courses (from Intermediate to Advanced levels)

Business English (Upper-Intermediate/Advanced)

IELTS Exam Preparation Course Course prices range from 360 euros to 540 euros, depending on the course.