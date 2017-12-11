Home
Win four double tickets to Toneelgroep Amsterdam performances with English surtitles

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers four double tickets for theatre performances by Toneelgroep Amsterdam with English surtitles!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to win! Also, please mention the performance of your choice. 

Details 

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Location: Stadsschouwburg, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT
  • Performances: 

- "Long Day’s Journey into Night" | December 12, 2013 | 8pm
- "Roman Tragedies" | December 19, 2013 | 6pm  

Please note: Two winners for each performance. Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

About the performances 

"Long Day’s Journey into Night"

This play by "American Shakespeare" Eugene O'Neill chonicles one day in the life of the struggling Tyrone family. Directed by Ivo van Hove. 

"Roman Tragedies"

A unique performance that combines three Shakespearean works with multimedia into one six-hour evening. Directed by Ivo van Hove. 

