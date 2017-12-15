Win four double tickets for Saariaho Festival

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers four double tickets for Saariaho festival:
To participate, make a comment below and tell us which event you would like to attend and which date.
From October 6 to 8, the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho will be the central focus of a three-day festival in The Hague. The New European Ensemble, along with The Hague Philharmonic and students from the NJO Summer Academy and the Royal Conservatoire of The Hague, will perform a large selection of the composer’s work.
Kaija Saariaho, photo by Maarit Kytîharju Fimic