Win four double tickets for Saariaho Festival

IamExpat offers four double tickets for Saariaho festival:

Two double tickets for European Ensemble on October 6 or 7.

Two double tickets for The Hague Philarmonic on October 8.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us which event you would like to attend and which date.

City: The Hague

Venue: Various

Date: October 6-8

From October 6 to 8, the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho will be the central focus of a three-day festival in The Hague. The New European Ensemble, along with The Hague Philharmonic and students from the NJO Summer Academy and the Royal Conservatoire of The Hague, will perform a large selection of the composer’s work.



Kaija Saariaho, photo by Maarit Kytîharju Fimic