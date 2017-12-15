Home
Win four double tickets for Saariaho Festival

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers four double tickets for Saariaho festival:

  • Two double tickets for European Ensemble on October 6 or 7. 
  • Two double tickets for The Hague Philarmonic on October 8.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us which event you would like to attend and which date.

Details

  • City: The Hague
  • Venue: Various
  • Date: October 6-8
  • More information here.

From October 6 to 8, the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho will be the central focus of a three-day festival in The Hague. The New European Ensemble, along with The Hague Philharmonic and students from the NJO Summer Academy and the Royal Conservatoire of The Hague, will perform a large selection of the composer’s work.

Kaija Saariaho festival
Kaija Saariaho, photo by Maarit Kytîharju Fimic

