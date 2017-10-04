Home
Win four double tickets to '4 Seasons' in Amsterdam and Rotterdam!

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers four double tickets to performances of Samir Calixto and Korzo Productions' dance piece '4 Seasons' in Amsterdam and Rotterdam

To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win and the date and city for which you would like to attend! 

Practical Details

Amsterdam

 Dates: April 18 & 22
 Time: 8pm | 8.30pm
 Venues: Amsterdam Bijlmer Park Theater (18th) | Amsterdam Theater Bellevue (22nd)
Find more information here

Rotterdam

 Date: May 8
 Time: 8.30pm
 Venue: Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Find more information here

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. The competition is for 2x2 tickets for one of the performances in Amsterdam and 2x2 tickets for the performance in Rotterdam. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!

korzo 4 seasons

About 4 Seasons

Using Vivaldi's The Four Seasons as his inspiration, Samir Calixto has created 4 Seasons, an exciting and daring duet that sees two top dancers facing off against the forces of nature's four seasons.

Standing as a symbol for the turbulence of humanity, the seasons reflect circumstances which every generation has faced: birth, evolution, culmination and decline.

Emphasising the juxtaposition between the baroque composition and loneliness represented by the dancers, the piece excels in balancing expressive body movement with the emotional range of a seasonal cycle.

