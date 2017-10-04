Win four double tickets to '4 Seasons' in Amsterdam and Rotterdam!
IamExpat offers four double tickets to performances of Samir Calixto and Korzo Productions' dance piece '4 Seasons' in Amsterdam and Rotterdam!
To participate, leave a comment below telling us why you'd like to win and the date and city for which you would like to attend!
Practical Details
Amsterdam
› Dates: April 18 & 22
› Time: 8pm | 8.30pm
› Venues: Amsterdam Bijlmer Park Theater (18th) | Amsterdam Theater Bellevue (22nd)
› Find more information here!
Rotterdam
› Date: May 8
› Time: 8.30pm
› Venue: Rotterdamse Schouwburg
› Find more information here!
About 4 Seasons
Using Vivaldi's The Four Seasons as his inspiration, Samir Calixto has created 4 Seasons, an exciting and daring duet that sees two top dancers facing off against the forces of nature's four seasons.
Standing as a symbol for the turbulence of humanity, the seasons reflect circumstances which every generation has faced: birth, evolution, culmination and decline.
Emphasising the juxtaposition between the baroque composition and loneliness represented by the dancers, the piece excels in balancing expressive body movement with the emotional range of a seasonal cycle.