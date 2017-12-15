Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win five double tickets for the New European Ensemble concerts

Win five double tickets for the New European Ensemble concerts

Win five double tickets for the New European Ensemble concerts

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers five double tickets for the New European Ensemble concerts in Amsterdam and The Hague.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to come. Also mention which performance (in Amsterdam or The Hague) you would like to attend.

Details

  • City: Amsterdam and The Hague
  • Venue: Ostade Theater (Amsterdam) and Korzo Theater (The Hague)
  • Address: (a) Ostade Theater, Van Ostadestraat 233d, 1073 TN, Amsterdam, (b) Korzo Theater, Prinsestraat 42, 2513 CE, The Hague
  • Date & time: April 4, 8.30pm (Amsterdam) and April 5, 8.30pm (The Hague)
  • More information for the show in Amsterdam here and for the show in The Hague here.

About the concert

After the success of their last performance in Korzo Theater, the New European Ensemble returns with the Swedish percussion ensemble Kroumata, to perform Pierre Boulez’ masterpiece "The Hammer without a Master" (Le Marteau sans maître).

In this masterpiece, Boulez composed exotic sound landscapes with instruments including alto voice, flute, viola, guitar, vibraphone and xylorimba. It is inspired by modern jazz, Balinese gamelan and traditional African and Japanese music.

the new european ensemble

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.