Various venues
IamExpat offers five double tickets for the New European Ensemble concerts in Amsterdam and The Hague.
To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to come. Also mention which performance (in Amsterdam or The Hague) you would like to attend.
After the success of their last performance in Korzo Theater, the New European Ensemble returns with the Swedish percussion ensemble Kroumata, to perform Pierre Boulez’ masterpiece "The Hammer without a Master" (Le Marteau sans maître).
In this masterpiece, Boulez composed exotic sound landscapes with instruments including alto voice, flute, viola, guitar, vibraphone and xylorimba. It is inspired by modern jazz, Balinese gamelan and traditional African and Japanese music.