Win five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013

-
Various venues
IamExpat offers five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013!
To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend!
Delft Museum Night is an annual festival where visitors can discover a unique side of art and culture around the city, late into the evening. A variety of museums, art galleries and more will stay open late with fun events for all ages including exhibitions, live music and an exciting after party!
Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!
Photos by Marco Zwinkels