Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013

Win five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013

Win five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers five double tickets to Delft Museum Night 2013!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you’d like to attend! 

Details 

  • City: Delft
  • Date: October 25  2013
  • Time: Museum Night 8pm - 1am | After party at Threatre de Veste 11pm - 4,30am
  • Location: Various museums and art galleries in Delft
  • For more information, see here

About the event 

Delft Museum Night is an annual festival where visitors can discover a unique side of art and culture around the city, late into the evening.  A variety of museums, art galleries and more will stay open late with fun events for all ages including exhibitions, live music and an exciting after party!  

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!  

delft-museum-night

delft-museum-night
Photos by Marco Zwinkels

delft-museum-night

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Holiday on Ice HORIZONS
-
Various venues
The Messiah performances in the Netherlands
-
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.