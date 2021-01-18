Win a Dutch immersion course at Taalhuis Amsterdam

IamExpat, in cooperation with Taalhuis Amsterdam, is offering a Dutch Summer Immersion course worth 350 euros for FREE! About Dutch Summer Immersions In July and August, Taalhuis Amsterdam organises Dutch language deep dives: week-long high-intensity courses for the brave ones! Each course takes place over six consecutive days.

Classes from 10am-12pm and from 1pm-3pm (Monday-Friday).

An outing to practice your new skills on Saturday.

Small groups of 6-8 people.

In the lessons Taalhuis uses a communicative approach, meaning that from the very first lesson the teachers (and you!) will speak Dutch! Level A1.1 (complete beginners) July 27 - August 1

August 17 - 22 Level A1.2 July 27 - August 1

August 3 - 8 Level A2.1 August 3 - 8

August 10 - 15 Level A2.2 August 10 - 15

August 17 - 22 Format of the lessons: online or in the classroom? The language school adheres to governmental and RIVM recommendations, therefore, they will facilitate lessons in the classroom only for very small groups (up to 3-4 people) and provided that all students in the group, as well as the teacher, feel comfortable. Taalhuis, unfortunately, does not know yet when larger groups can go back to the classrooms since it will be hard for them to facilitate the 1,5 m distance. They stay tuned to the news and any governmental and RIVM press releases and will keep you informed closer to the start of the courses.

How to participate Let us know what drives you to learn Dutch? (Fill in the form at the bottom of the page) Follow Taalhuis Amsterdam on Facebook or Instagram The winner will be chosen on July 13! The winner can choose one of our summer immersions on four different levels. Should we not be able to start the immersion of your choice due to unforeseen circumstances, we will of course offer you an alternative. Meet Taalhuis Amsterdam Taalhuis Amsterdam is a house for languages in the heart of Amsterdam, where you can learn Dutch, Italian, Greek, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Turkish, Hebrew, French, Latin and English from dedicated native speakers from all corners of the Mediterranean Sea (and the Netherlands of course!). The Taalhuis Dutch team consists of more than 15 enthusiastic native-speaking Dutch teachers! Taalhuis offer group training, private training and tailored in-company workshops and courses. They also believe that language and culture go hand in hand so we organise outside the classroom events AND they travel! For more information please visit the Taalhuis website or send them email at info@taalhuisamsterdam.nl.