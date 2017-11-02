Win a double ticket to The Hague Canal Splendour, a theatrical boat tour
IamExpat is offering a double ticket to The Hague Canal Splendour!
- Where: Westbroekpark, over the canals of The Hague
- Date: August 26 or 27
- Tickets are worth 69,90 in total
- Find more information here
The Hague Canal Splendour (Haagse Parkpracht) is a floating cultural festival experience, organised by Lonneke van Leth producties. The summer evening boat trip floats past various theatre and music performances while passengers enjoy a snack and drink.
Dance, opera, performance art, mime, puppetry and other surprising performances will pass you by and entertain you as you glide over the attractive waters by the park. The boarding location is Teahouse De Waterkant in Westbroekpark.
Special anniversary edition
This year, the tour takes the shape of a special anniversary edition. It will be taking place by the waters of the Westbroekpark. For the first time, you also have the opportunity to paddle along on a sup board or join with your own boat. You don't need to speak Dutch to enjoy most of the performances.
YouTube video by Lonneke van Leth
Language: Dutch
All images courtesy of Lonneke van Leth producties