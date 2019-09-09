IamExpat is offering three copies of Career Jump! How to Successfully Change Your Professional Path. To win, simply leave us a message below telling us why you think you should win a book. What to expect in the Career Jump! book Do you feel stuck in your professional life? Are you looking for a new path and need a guide to take you through the necessary steps? Then this book is for you! We often fall into our career as a result of our study choices, and the circumstances or wishes of our parents. Then, after a couple of years, we wake up and realise that we are unhappy. We want to live and work with purpose and to make conscious decisions about our next career steps.

This book takes you through a personally shaped career coaching process. It offers practical exercises and many inspiring stories from clients who, through coaching, have found a new and meaningful career. This is your chance to switch off the automatic pilot and get behind the wheel of your career. Career Jump! shows you how to face your fears and limitations and takes you on a journey to meet the most important person in your life – YOU! Reviews of Career Jump! “Career Jump! is a wise and practical guide in aligning your career with what you want from your life. The book is rich in quizzes, worksheets, and other helpful tools to clarify your career direction, determine where you fit in the world of work, and move forward confidently to set yourself on the right path. I highly recommend Career Jump! to everyone who suspects their career may be off track.” - C.J. Hayden, author of Get Hired Now! and Get Clients Now! “I made a couple of major career changes. I quit my job, went on the MasterChef TV programme, gave cooking classes, ran a catering business, and wrote a cookbook. I wish I'd had Career Jump! at the start of my journey – it would have made it much easier.

Dorota’s book will give you the nudge you need to start your change. It will help you reflect on and understand what truly matters to you so that you will not only focus on your goals but actually enjoy the process.” - Bojana Snijders-Nikodijević, author of The Plan, Prep, Plate Method: Simple Dinners for Busy Families, a former strategy consultant turned professional chef, and MasterChef finalist The book with two missions Here is some biographical information about the author and the backstory to what inspired her own career jump. About the author Dorota Klop-Sowinska, founder of DoSo! Coaching, is a certified coach and counsellor. She specialises in career coaching, career transition, leadership coaching and talent development. In 2007, after the near-death delivery of her first child, Dorota completely changed her career from one in the corporate world to coaching and counselling. The main focus of Dorota’s work is to help women across the globe to find their meaningful career path and transition to it.