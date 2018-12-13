Win copies of Spread the Hagel recipe book

IamExpat is offering three copies of Spread the Hagel, the innovative cookbook for cooking with chocolate sprinkles, which are known in Dutch as hagelslag.

The Dutch and their chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate sprinkles are a popular Dutch sandwich topping, but why use them only on bread? These sprinkles are not only delicious to eat, but they also make your food a true work of art. It’s already a well-known fact that sprinkles go great with biscuits or cakes. But did you know that they also taste fantastic when combined with bacon or gorgonzola? Or mixed in a spicy tomato soup or as a topping on a flammkuchen?

Spread the Hagel

Spread the Hagel, published by XPat Media, offers inspiration for innovative dishes and twists on traditional recipes. The book shows how you can make your own sprinkles and how to integrate chocolate sprinkles in classic dishes from other countries. The book is beautifully produced, with colour photography and outstanding recipes to give you out-of-the-box inspiration.