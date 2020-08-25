Win a beginners Dutch course at Direct Dutch

IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a seven-week beginners Dutch course for FREE! To participate, answer this question: "Which place in the Netherlands is the best for spending the summer holidays?" Fill in the form at the bottom of the page and leave your reply. About the prize! The winner can choose from two different levels of beginners courses on the following different dates:

Beginners A1 (online) September 29 - November 12 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Tuesday & Thursday)

at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Tuesday & Thursday) October 26 - December 9 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Monday & Wednesday) Beginners A2 (online) October 1 - November 17 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Thursday & Tuesday)

at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Thursday & Tuesday) October 28- December 14 at 6pm-7.30pm or 8pm-9.30pm (on Wednesday & Monday) Direct Dutch cannot guarantee a place in the course of your choice, some courses may be fully booked closer to the starting date. Information about Beginners A1 and Beginners A2 courses Duration: 7 weeks (2 lessons of 1,5 hrs per week)

Location: Online

Normal beginners price: 435 euros

More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website. About Direct Dutch Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch-language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method.