Win an Amsterdam City Mystery Game!

Competition closed

Think you already know everything there is to know about Amsterdam? Looking for a fun activity to do alone or with friends?

Discover hidden spots and interesting facts about the city while solving puzzles with the Wacky Wheels City Mystery Game!

Two lucky winners will receive the Amsterdam City Mystery Game (worth 17,50 euros each!). To participate, solve the puzzle at the bottom of the page and find the hidden words. Then fill in the answer in the form below. The winners will be announced on July 20.

Wacky Wheels City Game Amsterdam

About the City Game ‘Tiny curiosities of Amsterdam’

During the City Game you will complete nine missions from the Guild of Tiny Curiosities in the city of Amsterdam. Linking all nine missions, there is a tenth, final puzzle mission that will prove your worth to the Guild.

  • Puzzle your way through the city
  • Learn interesting, fun facts about Amsterdam
  • 10 missions to complete for a secretive Guild
  • Play alone or in a team of up to four people
  • Self-guided game - all you need is your phone
  • Accessible via a weblink (no app required)
  • Hints available online
  • Play anytime you want (no booking required)
  • Take a break if needed and continue later

The missions all take place in the city centre, roughly between Central Station, de Wallen, Rijksmuseum, and Prinsengracht, which means all missions are within walking distance from each other.

Tourists, expats, and locals will all discover things they didn’t know yet about these tiny, hidden things in Amsterdam!

Wacky Wheels City Mystery Game puzzle

Special offer for IamExpat readers and competition entrants

All participants of this competition will receive a 20 percent discount for the Wacky Wheels City Mystery Game. An email with the discount code will be sent out once the competition has closed on July 20.

