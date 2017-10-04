IamExpat offers four copies of "The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch," by Simon Woolcot!

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to win!

About "The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch"

Here to help with your dating woes, Amsterdam's most superficial expat, Simon Woolcot, is back with his second book The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch.

Picking up where the The Amsterdam Confessions of a Shallow Man left off, Woolcot combines his own experiences with those of his friends, colleagues and social media followers to tackle one of the more complicated issues of being an expat in the Netherlands: dating.