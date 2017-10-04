Home
Closing Date:

IamExpat offers four copies of "The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch," by Simon Woolcot! 

To participate, leave a comment below and tell us why you'd like to win! 

About "The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch"

Here to help with your dating woes, Amsterdam's most superficial expat, Simon Woolcot, is back with his second book The Shallow Man Guide to Dating the Dutch

Picking up where the The Amsterdam Confessions of a Shallow Man left off, Woolcot combines his own experiences with those of his friends, colleagues and social media followers to tackle one of the more complicated issues of being an expat in the Netherlands: dating.

With his typical wit and sarcastic tone, Simon provides an insider's guide to the Dutch dating scene, including comedic chapters about online dating sites, accounts of those who survived an actual Tinder meeting and methods on how to approach those unromantic Dutch men and their ferocious female counterparts. 

"The things I do for my readers!" writes Woolcot on his blog.

Well, this time he has provided us with a hilarious low-down on what happens when foreigners try to date Dutchies and vice versa. 

Details

› Publisher: Brave New Books
› Language: English
› ISBN-10: 9402115897 
› Pages: 104 
› Order online from Bol.com and Amazon.com!

shallow man dating dutch
 

About the author

Along with being the man behind amsterdamshallowman.com, Simon Woolcot is an IT director by day and our protagonist with a knack for revealing Amsterdam’s subtleties from a very particular perspective.

In spite of his taste for fine dining, elegantly tailored suits and rigorous grooming regimes, his muse and object of criticism has become the oddities of Dutch culture.

Please note: Ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. This ticket competition is only open to those currently residing in the Netherlands.

