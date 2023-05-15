The Language Academy: Win an online Dutch language course
Competition closed
IamExpat, in collaboration with The Language Academy, is offering one lucky winner a FREE online Dutch language course with 5 conversation classes, worth 595 euros. Additionally, all participants in this competition will receive a 20 percent discount on an online course of their choice from The Language Academy!
To enter, please let us know which Dutch product you can no longer live without via the form below!
The Language Academy has the perfect option for you if you are eager to learn Dutch but want to plan your own schedule. Language learning has never been so easy as you can follow our e-learning courses online, wherever you are and whenever you want. Additionally, as part of our package ‘Online + Teacher’ you can combine e-learning with online conversation classes and focus on speaking with more ease and confidence. You decide the pace, the content and when the lessons will take place.
The lucky winner will receive:
- Full access for one year to an e-learning Dutch course of their choice, worth 595 EUR
- 5 conversation classes given by experienced language teachers
To enter, complete and submit the form below before the closing date. The winner will be announced via email.
Special offer for all participants
All participants in this competition will receive a 20 percent discount when registering for an online course. You will be sent an email with your discount code right after we’ve announced the winner.
About The Language Academy
The Language Academy offers entirely online courses in Dutch, English, Spanish, French, Italian and German. The courses are comprehensive and include modules in speaking, listening, reading and writing, combining academic quality with a fast learning curve in a fun and interactive way. All courses have been developed by language experts at UvA Talen, the University of Amsterdam’s independent language centre.
During the course you will explore the lives of four young professionals who live in Amsterdam. You encounter these young professionals in all sorts of everyday situations and learn sentences and expressions that you can put into practice right away.
Online +Teacher: with additional conversation classes
Our Online + Teacher packages allow you to combine the benefits of independent learning and online Dutch conversation lessons with experienced UvA Talen language teachers. You can practice the words and phrases learnt during your e-learning course under the guidance of a teacher. Online+Teacher is available for Dutch, but also for Spanish, English, German, Italian and French. For more information please visit our web page Online + Teacher.
Find out more about us on The Language Academy website. And don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn!