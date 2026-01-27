Home
Winter Garden Festival

-
Pavilijoenlaan 1, 2131LZ Hoofddorp
Tickets start from 52,50 euros

There is still a lot of fun to be had in cold weather, and the Winter Garden Festival in Haarlemmermeer is here to prove it with music and dance to warm you up!  

Dance in the Winter Garden

Melodious techno and house music will be playing over the fields of the Winter Garden in warm, pre-heated tents. Along with the dance areas, there is also street theatre and artisan foods in the gorgeous winter wonderland. 

The outdoor location at Haarlemmermeer, located between Hoofddorp and Haarlem, transports you to a magical winter landscape with lights and other decorations. Dress up and enjoy the wintery experience in a way like no other! 

 

Winter Garden Festival Line-up 2026

The following talented artists are performing at the Winter Garden Festival for 2026:

  • Benny Rodrigues
  • Michel de Hey
  • Bart Skils
  • Joris Voorn
  • Lucky Done Gone
  • Prunk
  • Victor Ruiz
  • Micky Hurts
  • and so many more!

Get your tickets!

Ready to dance the night away in a winter wonderland? Get your tickets from the official Winter Garden Festival website where you can also find information about the performers and programme, as well as how to get to the festival via public transport.

