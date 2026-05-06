Poetry International Festival Rotterdam
Poetry International Festival Rotterdam
The 55th Poetry International Festival Rotterdam will take place from June 12-15 at three locations in Rotterdam, including Theater Zuidplein, Verhalenhuis Belvédère, and LantarenVenster, showcasing over five decades of brilliance from poets around the world. Expect readings, special themed events, talk shows, films, workshops, poetry tours and after-parties.
Poetic expression on a pedestal
Organised by the Poetry International Foundation, the festival aims to create a platform for the international exchange, stimulation, and appreciation of great poetry both in the Netherlands and abroad.
"Poetry and the art of expression on a pedestal."
Attracting both Dutch and international visitors, the event puts poetry and the art of expression on a pedestal. Through lectures, talks, readings, interviews and conversations, works by both renowned and up-and-coming poets are presented, analysed, critiqued and appreciated.
Due to the international nature of the festival, the intricate role of translation is also a focal point in workshops and seminars examining methods for retaining meaning, structure, and impact across languages.
Poetry International 56th edition
Each year, the festival tackles a new theme or topic. This edition invites us to celebrate the poetry of everyday life, often hiding in plain sight on bridges, walls and our speakers. This year's theme is "The Word on the Street."
Thousands of poets have read their poems at Poetry International Festival Rotterdam, in the principal festival venues, as well as on city squares and in bars, parks and trams over the past five decades. Come and reflect and see where poetry is hiding in your life.
Visit Poetry International
Plan your visit to this unmissable edition of Poetry International that explores the world of trailblazing poets from across the globe. Keep up to date with the event line-up on the Poetry International website.