The 55th Poetry International Festival Rotterdam will take place from June 12-15 at three locations in Rotterdam, including Theater Zuidplein, Verhalenhuis Belvédère, and LantarenVenster, showcasing over five decades of brilliance from poets around the world. Expect readings, special themed events, talk shows, films, workshops, poetry tours and after-parties.

Poetic expression on a pedestal

Organised by the Poetry International Foundation, the festival aims to create a platform for the international exchange, stimulation, and appreciation of great poetry both in the Netherlands and abroad.

"Poetry and the art of expression on a pedestal."

Attracting both Dutch and international visitors, the event puts poetry and the art of expression on a pedestal. Through lectures, talks, readings, interviews and conversations, works by both renowned and up-and-coming poets are presented, analysed, critiqued and appreciated.

Due to the international nature of the festival, the intricate role of translation is also a focal point in workshops and seminars examining methods for retaining meaning, structure, and impact across languages.