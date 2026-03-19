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NAISR webinar: Tender Accountability with Teenagers - free parenting presentation in English

NAISR webinar: Tender Accountability with Teenagers - free parenting presentation in English

NAISR webinar: Tender Accountability with Teenagers - free parenting presentation in English

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Free (registration required)
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Parenting is not easy, and we can often feel frustrated because we are not always as effective as we'd like to be. That's why free parenting presentations can prove very useful!

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) is hosting the latest series of their parent education presentations with parenting experts from around the world based in the Netherlands. The best part? All of them are free! Register now to secure your place!

Practising tender accountability with your teenagers

Parenting teens is a balancing act; offering love, understanding and encouragement while also setting boundaries that help them grow. This session explores how to practice “tender accountability,” an approach that combines warmth with structure, guiding teenagers through the pressures of school, friendships and family expectations. Learn practical strategies to stay connected, support resilience and foster responsibility without losing the closeness your teen needs. 
 
Yes, there will be pushback. Yes, there will be eye-rolls. But consistency and warmth make the difference. Rules without relationship can breed resentment. Relationships without rules can leave teenagers adrift. The magic lies in combining the two, anchoring authority in love. 
 
The speaker at this event is Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR, who has a Master's in Psychology and Mental Health.

Information about the presentation  

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation:  

  • What: Setting Limits with Love: Practising Tender Accountability with Teenagers
  • When: Wednesday, October 15, from 7pm
  • Where: Online via Teams (a link will be sent to those who register)
  • Cost: Free (registration required)  
  • Presented by: Mr Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR
  • Register for free on the NAISR website  

You may also be interested in these additional parenting presentations:  

  • November 20, 2025 & January 26, 2026:  First Aid for Babies & Children in English (65 euros)  
  • December 1: "Screenagers" - Free for all parents to register 

Register online.

Want to know more about NAISR?  

Join their upcoming Virtual Open Day on Thursday, October 2, at 2pm. Discover what makes NAISR Rotterdam and its community the best place for your child, from the comfort of your own home.

Register now

Sign up for the free parent education presentation on the NAISR website.

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