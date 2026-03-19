NAISR webinar: Tender Accountability with Teenagers - free parenting presentation in English

Parenting is not easy, and we can often feel frustrated because we are not always as effective as we'd like to be. That's why free parenting presentations can prove very useful!

Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam (NAISR) is hosting the latest series of their parent education presentations with parenting experts from around the world based in the Netherlands. The best part? All of them are free! Register now to secure your place!

Practising tender accountability with your teenagers

Parenting teens is a balancing act; offering love, understanding and encouragement while also setting boundaries that help them grow. This session explores how to practice “tender accountability,” an approach that combines warmth with structure, guiding teenagers through the pressures of school, friendships and family expectations. Learn practical strategies to stay connected, support resilience and foster responsibility without losing the closeness your teen needs.



Yes, there will be pushback. Yes, there will be eye-rolls. But consistency and warmth make the difference. Rules without relationship can breed resentment. Relationships without rules can leave teenagers adrift. The magic lies in combining the two, anchoring authority in love.



The speaker at this event is Paul Staveley, Director of Wellbeing at NAISR, who has a Master's in Psychology and Mental Health.

Information about the presentation

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming presentation: