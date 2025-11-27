MAT: A stunning acrobatic show for the whole family

MAT is an international performance by TENT and Common Ground featuring stunning acrobatics, about the beauty in failure and the freedom in allowing it.

Incredible acrobatics and a moving message

In a stage covered in mats, seven acrobats share the art of falling. They challenge themselves and each other to take risks and to achieve the top and they fall, fall again, better and better. But when you fall down, how do you get back up?

If you don’t have to land, anyone can fly. Get tickets to MAT at a theatre near you!

Everyone knows the heroic circus, where people work together to achieve the highest goal. This circus performance also shows the downside. With the mat as the main opponent, a story is told about performance pressure and the fear of failure, about taking the leap and persisting. Because although success is one thing, it's possible to learn just as much from falling and getting up again. And if anyone knows this principle, then it’s certainly an acrobat!

A show for anyone who has tried

The performance is for anyone who sometimes experiences pressure to succeed, whether that is young people and adults who have learned from the pain of failure or older people who want to give life a new direction. Indeed, it's for anyone who wants to get better at something and is looking for the courage to be allowed to fail, even when a safety net is not a given.