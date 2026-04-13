International Comedy Festival Rotterdam will be bringing some of the best from the stand-up circuit for a day of laughs!

International stand-up in Rotterdam

The International Comedy Festival Rotterdam is a mix of improv shows, theme shows, solo stand-up acts and group performances. The two day-event is densely programmed with both international and Dutch names. In the theme of international cooperation, most of the shows are in English!

Programme

More than 50 stand-up comedians will be performing in 14 great locations at Katerndrecht and the Wilhelminapier in Rotterdam.

The festival will feature vlog comedy, Dutch cabaret and, above all, stand-up. There will also be an extensive side programme with lectures, street theatre and refreshing snacks, drinks and music performances.