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International Comedy Festival Rotterdam

International Comedy Festival Rotterdam

International Comedy Festival Rotterdam

Katendrecht and Wilhelminapier Rotterdam

International Comedy Festival Rotterdam will be bringing some of the best from the stand-up circuit for a day of laughs!

International stand-up in Rotterdam

The International Comedy Festival Rotterdam is a mix of improv shows, theme shows, solo stand-up acts and group performances. The two day-event is densely programmed with both international and Dutch names. In the theme of international cooperation, most of the shows are in English!

Programme

More than 50 stand-up comedians will be performing in 14 great locations at Katerndrecht and the Wilhelminapier in Rotterdam.

The festival will feature vlog comedy, Dutch cabaret and, above all, stand-up. There will also be an extensive side programme with lectures, street theatre and refreshing snacks, drinks and music performances.

Whilst there will be many great international performers, be sure to keep an eye out for these stars and get your tickets early!

  • Emmanuel (UK)
  • Ray Badran (AU)
  • Sarah Keyworth (UK)
  • Pajama Men (USA)
  • John Fealey (UK)
  • Chris Betts (UK)
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