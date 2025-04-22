Home
Immersive Concerts: pairing Vivaldi and Wine

Posthoornkerk, Haarlemmerstraat 124-126, 1013 EX, Amsterdam
68 euros per person, 110 euros per couple (wine pairing with four selected wines is included in the price)
Get your tickets now

Come along to the unique Immersive Concert, to pair music and wine, and feel what immersion truly means!

Imagine a new alternative to a conventional immersive experience with digital elements, VR and visuals. You are invited on a profound, live and multi-sensory journey where wine and music become one.

Feel. Taste. Imagine.

Book tickets using promotional code IAMEXPAT to get a 10 percent discount!

It’s the unique experience, where music doesn’t just fill the air - it flows through you, paired with exquisite wines that elevate every note. The sommelier explains how to pair wine with music, and as the music begins, the wine’s notes unfold on your palate, blending seamlessly with the graceful rhythm.

Throughout the evening, each new performance brings a different wine. With every sip, you feel more connected to the music, as though the wine enhances not only the taste but the emotion of the performance.

immersive concert wine and music pairing

Vivaldi’s four seasons of wine

This concert allows you to experience the music of Vivaldi through a selection of wines from Verona, the same region where The Four Seasons was composed. The special ambience and excellent acoustics make the Posthoornkerk hall an ideal concert room.

All it takes is a glass of expertly curated wine, an intimate setting, and Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni, performed by virtuoso pianist Hennadii Beziazychny and the Romansky Family String Ensemble - three generations of family talent!

A special offer for IamExpat readers

Tickets start at just 68 euros, with a pair of tickets costing only 110 euros. This includes not only the beautiful music of The Four Seasons, but also wine pairing with four selected wines is included in the price. And there's a special offer just for IamExpat readers: use promotional code IAMEXPAT to get a 10 percent discount!

The cosy Porthoornkerk makes for a special and intimate venue, but is sure to sell out fast, so get your tickets now.

immersive concerts

Get your tickets now
