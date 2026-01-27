IamExpat Webinar: US Tax Essentials for Americans Living in the Netherlands

Are you an American residing in the Netherlands who needs to stay on top of US tax responsibilities? This comprehensive webinar will clarify key filing requirements, highlight common deductions, and address essential forms that may affect your finances. Whether you’ve recently moved or have lived abroad for years, you’ll gain practical tips to help you stay compliant with the IRS while making the most of available tax benefits.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Jeremiah Cooke, an expert expat accountant at Greenback Expat Tax Services, on April 9 at 6pm.

Jeremiah Cooke: Expert expat accountant at Greenback Expat Tax Services

Join us on Wednesday, April 9, at 6pm for this informative webinar about filing your taxes as an American living abroad. Greenback's tax advisor, Jeremiah Cooke, will share valuable insights, answer critical questions, and offer practical tips to help expats stay on track with the IRS while maximising their available benefits.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about: