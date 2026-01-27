IamExpat Webinar: US Tax Essentials for Americans Living in the Netherlands
Are you an American residing in the Netherlands who needs to stay on top of US tax responsibilities? This comprehensive webinar will clarify key filing requirements, highlight common deductions, and address essential forms that may affect your finances. Whether you’ve recently moved or have lived abroad for years, you’ll gain practical tips to help you stay compliant with the IRS while making the most of available tax benefits.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Jeremiah Cooke, an expert expat accountant at Greenback Expat Tax Services, on April 9 at 6pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below, and learn more about US taxes while living in the Netherlands.
- Date: April 9, 2025
- Time: 6pm-7pm
- Title: US Tax Essentials For Americans Living In the Netherlands
- Presenter: Jeremiah Cooke: Expert expat accountant at Greenback Expat Tax Services
Learn about US tax essentials for Americans living in the Netherlands
Join us on Wednesday, April 9, at 6pm for this informative webinar about filing your taxes as an American living abroad. Greenback's tax advisor, Jeremiah Cooke, will share valuable insights, answer critical questions, and offer practical tips to help expats stay on track with the IRS while maximising their available benefits.
Sign up for this webinar to learn about:
- Which forms and deadlines apply to Americans in the Netherlands
- Important considerations for income earned in the Netherlands
- How the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) and Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) may help reduce tax liability
- Reporting foreign bank accounts through FBAR and FATCA
- And more!
Don't miss your chance to ask the experts your questions! Greenback takes away the anxiety and hassle of helping US expats become and stay compliant with their US taxes while overseas. They understand that filing US taxes while living abroad can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be this way. Learn more by attending Greenback's webinar on Wednesday, April 9, 2025!
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 6pm on April 9.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.