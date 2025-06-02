IamExpat Webinar: Managing Investment Risk in an Unpredictable Market
Are you prepared for the unpredictable twists and turns of the investment market? With all the chaos happening in the stock market so far in 2025, managing investment risk is more important now than ever before. Join this free workshop, hosted by Black Swan Capital, to equip you with the insights and strategies needed to thrive in a fluctuating financial landscape.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by David Bellingham, Chief Executive Officer & Director and Edward Mainwaring-Burton, Managing Director at Black Swan Capital Europe on June 3, 2025 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!).
No downloads or software installations required!
Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar
- Date: June 3, 2025
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: Managing Investment Risk in an Unpredictable Market
- Presenters: Edward Mainwaring-Burton and David Bellingham from Black Swan Capital Europe
- Register now (free) and confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup
How to manage risk when investing
In this comprehensive webinar, hosted by Edward Mainwaring-Burton and David Bellingham from Black Swan Capital, you'll learn all about the current state of the global investment market and explore essential investment principles that are particularly relevant today. Participants will learn how to assess risk and return while effectively managing volatility.
The presenters will also explain key strategies for expats at every stage of the market cycle, emphasising the importance of flexibility and liquidity in your financial planning. Additionally, they will discuss various asset classes and how to leverage them to make informed decisions, whether your investment horizon is five, ten, or even twenty years.
Sign up for this webinar to learn about:
- Assessment of the global investment market in 2025
- Investment principles and how they apply to current global situation
- Risk, return and how to manage volatility
- Key principles for expats managing investments in all stages of the market cycle
- The importance of flexibility and liquidity as part of a financial plan
- Getting the big decisions right if your timeframe is 5 years, 10 years or 20 years
- And more
Plus, you can ask your questions in advance and the workshop presenters will answer them in the webinar!
Black Swan Capital specialises in offering independent financial planning and investment advice tailored to international professionals in Europe. With extensive experience in guiding expatriates through the complexities of global markets, Edward and David are committed to providing actionable insights and personalized advice. Their diverse team of expats also speaks seven languages and they provide their services exclusively in English.
Register for the webinar
Head to the Bigmarker website to sign up, or fill in the form below!
How does it work?
Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link and join a few minutes before 7pm on June 3. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook or Meetup to join the conversation.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.