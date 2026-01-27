IamExpat Webinar: How to Finance Your Home Purchase in the Netherlands

Are you looking to buy a home in the Netherlands? Understanding your mortgage options is a crucial first step! Join this housing and mortgage webinar to learn from experienced mortgage advisors who will explain everything you need to know about buying a property and securing the mortgage.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Viisi Expat Mortgages Consultant Thomas Sies on March 25 at 7pm.

Date: March 25, 2025

Time: 7pm-8pm

Title: How to Finance Your Home Purchase in the Netherlands

Presenters: Thomas Sies, Expat Mortgages Consultant at Viisi Expat Mortgages

Start your homeowner journey by learning how to finance your new home

In this webinar, Viisi Expat Mortgages will teach you how to finance your new home in the Netherlands. They’ll give you insider tips and strategies, reveal the latest market trends and share their top home-buying secrets so that you’re well-equipped to find the perfect home at the best price. Stick around for their Q&A at the end to ask the experts your questions and get personalised advice.

Sign up for this webinar to learn more about: