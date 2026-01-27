IamExpat Webinar: How to Finance Your Home Purchase in the Netherlands
IamExpat Webinar: How to Finance Your Home Purchase in the Netherlands
Are you looking to buy a home in the Netherlands? Understanding your mortgage options is a crucial first step! Join this housing and mortgage webinar to learn from experienced mortgage advisors who will explain everything you need to know about buying a property and securing the mortgage.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Viisi Expat Mortgages Consultant Thomas Sies on March 25 at 7pm. Register now for free by clicking the link or filling in the form below.
Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar!
- Date: March 25, 2025
- Time: 7pm-8pm
- Title: How to Finance Your Home Purchase in the Netherlands
- Presenters: Thomas Sies, Expat Mortgages Consultant at Viisi Expat Mortgages
- Register now (free) by filling in the form below and confirm your attendance on Facebook and Meetup
Start your homeowner journey by learning how to finance your new home
In this webinar, Viisi Expat Mortgages will teach you how to finance your new home in the Netherlands. They’ll give you insider tips and strategies, reveal the latest market trends and share their top home-buying secrets so that you’re well-equipped to find the perfect home at the best price. Stick around for their Q&A at the end to ask the experts your questions and get personalised advice.
Sign up for this webinar to learn more about:
- The current state of the market
- Your mortgage eligibility
- Determining your strategy & budget
- Important choices & conditions related to your mortgage
- The benefits of going to an independent advisor instead of directly to bank
Start your homeowner journey by signing up for this free webinar on Tuesday, March 25 at 7pm! Viisi Expat Mortgages will help you fast-track your journey towards homeownership. Their outstanding support team are ready to help expats like you through each stage of the process and help you own your dream home in the Netherlands.
Register for the webinar
Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.
How does it work?
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free) and join a few minutes before 7pm on March 25. No downloads or software installations needed! You can also confirm your attendance on Facebook and / or Meetup if you follow IamExpat on those social channels.
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.