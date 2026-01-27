IamExpat Webinar: All About Filing US Taxes Abroad in 2025
Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.
The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by MyExpatTaxes on February 4 at 7pm. Register now (it's free!)
No downloads or software installations required!
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7pm
- Title: All About Filing US Taxes Abroad in 2025
- Presenter: Maximiliano Pesoa, US Tax Lead at MyExpatTaxes
Filing your US Expat Taxes in 2025
Tax season is just around the corner! Are you prepared to file your US taxes? If you're an American expat living abroad, and the thought of filing your income taxes fills you with worry, then this webinar is perfect for you.
Join US Tax Lead at MyExpatTaxes, Maximiliano Pesoa, as he explains what Americans living abroad need to know when filing their US income taxes this year. He’ll guide you through the process from start to finish and suggest helpful tips along the way.
This webinar will cover various topics, including:
- Eligible refunds for US expats
- How, when and what to file
- Federal tax filing deadlines for Americans abroad
- And more!
How does it work?
Participating in the IamExpat Webinars couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the next webinar (free), confirm your attendance on Facebook and / or Meetup and join a few minutes before 7pm on Feburary 4. No downloads or software installations needed!
Replay available
Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar.