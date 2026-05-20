Hidden Gardens Rotterdam

Rotterdam is celebrated chiefly for its architecture, its port and its bustling art scene, but there's yet another dimension to the Netherlands' second biggest city - one that will appeal to your green side.

Go on a journey of discovery through the lesser-known world of hidden paradises on the right bank of the Meuse river. Take a look behind the hedges, fences and garden walls at the hidden gardens of Rotterdam.

Discover Hidden Gardens

Whether you're looking for nature inspiration for your own garden, feeling green-fingered or simply in the mood for discovering urban horticultural curiosities, Hidden Gardens is unmissable. During Hidden Gardens (Verborgen Tuinen), owners of about 60 private and shared gardens will be opening their gates to the general public, laying bare the behind-the-scenes greenery of the bustling city.

Make the city green

Hidden Gardens is an initiative to show citizens how to work together in making the city green, ecologically balanced and full of special flora and fauna. These beautifully curated plots of land are all worth admiring, whether they are mature gardens or recently manicured, from large to small, modern to nostalgic.