The Hague International Centre: Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event

Settling into a new city can be quite the challenge. Join The Hague International Centre for their Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event, at the Grote Markt for an informative and engaging evening.

Get ready to mingle

Meet a panel of experts who will provide you with everything you need to know on a wide range of topics such as housing, childcare, taxes, healthcare, social clubs and more. Whether you are a newcomer or a long time citizen of Den Haag, this Feel at Home event is a great way to mingle and meet a diverse group of internationals in The Hague. This will be your opportunity to ask any questions you may have about life in this beautiful city and in the Netherlands!

Participation is free for everyone and includes a drink and snacks. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

Practical information

Here is what you need to know about the Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event of The Hague International Centre: