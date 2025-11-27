Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
The Hague International Centre: Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event

The Hague International Centre: Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event

The Hague International Centre: Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event

De Boterwaag, Grote Markt 8A, 2511 BG The Hague
Free, registration required
Reserve your spot now!

Settling into a new city can be quite the challenge. Join The Hague International Centre for their Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event, at the Grote Markt for an informative and engaging evening.

Get ready to mingle

Meet a panel of experts who will provide you with everything you need to know on a wide range of topics such as housing, childcare, taxes, healthcare, social clubs and more. Whether you are a newcomer or a long time citizen of Den Haag, this Feel at Home event is a great way to mingle and meet a diverse group of internationals in The Hague. This will be your opportunity to ask any questions you may have about life in this beautiful city and in the Netherlands!

Participation is free for everyone and includes a drink and snacks. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!

Feel at Home Internationals The Hague

Practical information

Here is what you need to know about the Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event of The Hague International Centre:

  • Date: Monday, March 24, 2025.
  • Time: 5pm-8pm
  • Cost: Free, including a drink and snacks
  • Location: De Boterwaag, Grote Markt 8A, 2511 BG, The Hague.

Who will be there?

The following partners will be present at the event:

  • ACCESS
  • Volunteer The Hague
  • Undutchables Recruitment Agency
  • Nivita Makelaars
  • Lindy Nikken Real Estate
  • Expat Mortgages
  • Zein International Childcare
  • Search and Finance
  • Vettax
  • At Home Abroad
  • Executive Mobility Group
  • Westvaer Notarissen 
  • Trevi Advocaten
  • ING
  • International Health Centre The Hague
  • Therapy Now
  • The Expatriate Archive Centre
  • Big Ben Kids 
  • Winford Bilingual Primary School
  • HSV International Primary School (Haagsche Schoolvereniging)
  • Kickstart School
  • Dutch Language Café
  • Alliance Française
  • Taalhuis - Bibliotheek Den Haag
  • Thrive Lydia Generation

Residents' organisations that will be present:

  • Statenkwartier Internationals
  • Archipel & Willemspark

More partners to be announced!

Sign up now

Sign up now via The Hague International Centre's official website. They are looking forward to welcoming you!

Reserve your spot now!
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Welcome to The Hague Drinks and Tour with the Hague International Centre
Haags Openbaar Vervoer Museum, Parallelweg 224, 2525 NL
Beethoven & Carols: Sinfonia Rotterdam’s Christmas Concerts
-
The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro: Online information session
Main Building, Johanna Westerdijkplein, 2521 EN
Cool Event Scheveningen: Ice skating in The Hague
-
Kurhausplein, Gevers Deynootplein 121, 2586CR,
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.