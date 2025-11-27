The Hague International Centre: Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event
Settling into a new city can be quite the challenge. Join The Hague International Centre for their Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event, at the Grote Markt for an informative and engaging evening.
Get ready to mingle
Meet a panel of experts who will provide you with everything you need to know on a wide range of topics such as housing, childcare, taxes, healthcare, social clubs and more. Whether you are a newcomer or a long time citizen of Den Haag, this Feel at Home event is a great way to mingle and meet a diverse group of internationals in The Hague. This will be your opportunity to ask any questions you may have about life in this beautiful city and in the Netherlands!
Participation is free for everyone and includes a drink and snacks. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Practical information
Here is what you need to know about the Feel at Home Meet & Mingle event of The Hague International Centre:
- Date: Monday, March 24, 2025.
- Time: 5pm-8pm
- Cost: Free, including a drink and snacks
- Location: De Boterwaag, Grote Markt 8A, 2511 BG, The Hague.
Who will be there?
The following partners will be present at the event:
- ACCESS
- Volunteer The Hague
- Undutchables Recruitment Agency
- Nivita Makelaars
- Lindy Nikken Real Estate
- Expat Mortgages
- Zein International Childcare
- Search and Finance
- Vettax
- At Home Abroad
- Executive Mobility Group
- Westvaer Notarissen
- Trevi Advocaten
- ING
- International Health Centre The Hague
- Therapy Now
- The Expatriate Archive Centre
- Big Ben Kids
- Winford Bilingual Primary School
- HSV International Primary School (Haagsche Schoolvereniging)
- Kickstart School
- Dutch Language Café
- Alliance Française
- Taalhuis - Bibliotheek Den Haag
- Thrive Lydia Generation
Residents' organisations that will be present:
- Statenkwartier Internationals
- Archipel & Willemspark
More partners to be announced!
Sign up now
Sign up now via The Hague International Centre's official website. They are looking forward to welcoming you!