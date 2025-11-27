Free workshop: Pitching with Impact!
Attend the FREE workshop "Pitching with Impact!" on November 5 with presenter and pitching coach Frank Smallegange to find your own pitch and to adapt it to any situation!
The art of the pitch
Pitching: "I have never worked a day in my life without selling. If I believe in something, I sell it, and I sell it hard." - Estée Lauder
In work - and in life - we need to sell: sell our ideas, sell our goals, sell ourselves. We do this every day in ways big and small, and we do it through the art of the pitch.
In simple terms, a pitch is a way to persuade others to believe what you believe in. When you sell yourself and your skills at a job interview, trying to persuade hiring managers why you're the best person for the job, you make a pitch. When you're trying to get your boss to implement one of your fantastic ideas, you make a pitch. It is only through pitching our ideas that people will hear us out, adopt them, and believe in our solutions.
Pitching with impact is a skill
But making an effective pitch can be tricky. When pressed to answer the question, "What are you looking for?" you need to craft a short, powerful, and convincing answer, often on the spot - and this isn't always easy. Pitching is a skill, and like any other skill, it needs to be honed and practised.
This is where this FREE workshop comes in! Volunteer The Hague invites you to join in on November 5 for "Pitching with Impact!" with presenter and pitching coach Frank Smallegange. In this workshop, Frank will work with you to help you find your own pitch and to adapt it to any situation!
What you will learn at the workshop
Through this workshop, you will learn:
- The benefits of honing your pitching skills for the job market, for interviews, for volunteer positions, and for getting your ideas out to the workplace and the world.
- Defining to whom you want to pitch and what you want or need from this target audience.
- A basic personal pitch when somebody asks you the important question, "What can you do for us?"
- Important insight into how to adapt this pitch when your needs change in the future.
A free workshop in English about pitching
This workshop, presented in English in The Hague, is sponsored jointly by Volunteer The Hague, Present Den Haag, and NL Cares. International and expats are welcome to attend - and if you want to bring a friend to this informative, FREE workshop, please don't hesitate to do so! Space is limited, so register now!
Workshop details
- When: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 from 12.30pm-3pm
- Where: PEP Den Haag, Riviervismarkt 2, 2513 AM, The Hague
- Registration: on the Volunteer Den Haag website