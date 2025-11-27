Attend the FREE workshop "Pitching with Impact!" on November 5 with presenter and pitching coach Frank Smallegange to find your own pitch and to adapt it to any situation!

The art of the pitch

Pitching: "I have never worked a day in my life without selling. If I believe in something, I sell it, and I sell it hard." - Estée Lauder

In work - and in life - we need to sell: sell our ideas, sell our goals, sell ourselves. We do this every day in ways big and small, and we do it through the art of the pitch.

In simple terms, a pitch is a way to persuade others to believe what you believe in. When you sell yourself and your skills at a job interview, trying to persuade hiring managers why you're the best person for the job, you make a pitch. When you're trying to get your boss to implement one of your fantastic ideas, you make a pitch. It is only through pitching our ideas that people will hear us out, adopt them, and believe in our solutions.

Pitching with impact is a skill

But making an effective pitch can be tricky. When pressed to answer the question, "What are you looking for?" you need to craft a short, powerful, and convincing answer, often on the spot - and this isn't always easy. Pitching is a skill, and like any other skill, it needs to be honed and practised.