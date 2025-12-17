For four days in January, Groningen becomes the centre of European music - get your tickets now for the Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS)!

European music at Eurosonic Noorderslag

The Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival is a key platform for European music, with a proven track record for helping new acts break into the international live music scene. Get your tickets now for the 2026 edition of ESNS with panel discussions, keynotes, sessions, speed meetings, network opportunities and lots of new European music.

Eurosonic Noorderslag showcases more than 300 acts from all over Europe, performing many different genres. The festival has a Central and Eastern European focus, celebrating the music industry’s collective development, from DJs in Prague to the indie-folk music of Tallinn.

Kickstarting music careers

In the past, Eurosonic Noorderslag has been responsible for kick-starting the careers of now-famous European acts like Ásgeir, Aurora, Bastille, Dotan, Ibeyi, James Blake, Jett Rebel, Hozier, Milky Chance, Royal Blood, Seinabo Sey and Vök.