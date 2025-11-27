Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, whisks you away to an exciting world of your favourite Disney characters and stories, with two original version (OV) shows in English - perfect for expat families with kids!

If you book before September 18, you can benefit from a great back-to-school discount!

A family night out at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends

Experience the magic of Disney On Ice this Christmas holiday and create unforgettable memories with family and friends. Enjoy your favourite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends. See the stars of Moana, Frozen, Encanto, Finding Dory, Toy Story and more as they come to life on the ice!

Celebrate with Mickey, Minnie, and their Disney friends while reliving the adventures of your favourite stories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends.