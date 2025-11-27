Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends
Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends
Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, whisks you away to an exciting world of your favourite Disney characters and stories, with two original version (OV) shows in English - perfect for expat families with kids!
If you book before September 18, you can benefit from a great back-to-school discount!
A family night out at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends
Experience the magic of Disney On Ice this Christmas holiday and create unforgettable memories with family and friends. Enjoy your favourite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends. See the stars of Moana, Frozen, Encanto, Finding Dory, Toy Story and more as they come to life on the ice!
Celebrate with Mickey, Minnie, and their Disney friends while reliving the adventures of your favourite stories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends.
See Mirabel and the stars of Encanto live on ice for the first time as they learn everyone has a special gift. Set sail with Moana and Maui to save the island of Motunui, bring back summer with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and dance as the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true. Be inspired by the friendships of the Toy Story gang and Dory and Nemo.
Make your Christmas holiday magical with Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends! Book now!
Two shows in English
The show takes place on December 20-30, 2024 at the massive Jaarbeurs events venue in Utrecht. Almost all shows are spoken and sung in Dutch with the voices from the Disney movies.
By popular demand though, there will be original version (OV) English shows on Saturday, December 21 and Saturday, December 28, at 7pm, with all voices and songs in English!
English-language performances
Here's a summary of the shows of Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends in English:
- Saturday, December 21
- Saturday, December 28
Book now!
Visit the Disney On Ice website for more information and ticket sales. When booking your ticket, note that "OV" denotes "original version", which, of course, is in English. The rest of the shows are in Dutch.
Photos © Disney