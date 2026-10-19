Discover Knightsbridge at Hyde Park during the Open House Day
Discover Knightsbridge at Hyde Park during the Open House Day
Looking for a modern home close to Amsterdam, with plenty of space, comfort and everything ready for you to move in? Come and discover Knightsbridge at Hyde Park during the Open House Day on Saturday, November 7.
A new city hub in the Amsterdam metropolitan region
Hyde Park is a new residential district in the Amsterdam metropolitan area, just a short distance from Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport. Knightsbridge is one of the completed residential buildings within Hyde Park and offers contemporary apartments and penthouses designed for comfortable city living, without the pace and price tag of central Amsterdam.
During the Open House Day, you can experience the apartments for yourself. Step inside, see how the light falls through the living spaces, explore the layouts and balconies and get a real feel for what it would be like to live here. Because the building has already been completed, there is no need to imagine the end result from a floor plan or artist impression.
What you see is what you can move into
A limited number of apartments and penthouses are still available. The current selection includes spacious two-bedroom apartments from 589.500 euros as well as penthouses from 698.000 euros. Availability may change, so the sales team can tell you exactly which homes are still available during your visit.
The penthouses offer an extra sense of space, with generous living areas and large outdoor terraces that make it easy to enjoy long evenings outside. The apartments are designed for everyday comfort, whether you want an extra bedroom for guests, a home office or simply more room to live. It is an attractive alternative for anyone who loves Amsterdam but would like more space around them.
Knightsbridge combines modern architecture with a comfortable residential setting. Many homes offer generous windows and private outdoor space, while Hyde Park itself is designed as a lively urban neighbourhood with green public areas and amenities close by. Hoofddorp railway station is within easy reach, making Amsterdam, Schiphol and other parts of the Randstad easily accessible.
For international buyers, the location is particularly convenient. You can enjoy the connection to Amsterdam while living in a newly developed neighbourhood with modern homes, excellent transport connections and daily amenities nearby.
Get professional guidance at the Open House Day
At the Open House Day, the sales team will be there throughout the day to show you the available homes and answer questions about prices, the purchasing process and moving in. No need to imagine your future home from a brochure. Come and experience it for yourself.
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Time: 10am-4pm
- Location: Knightsbridge, Hyde Park