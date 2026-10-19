Looking for a modern home close to Amsterdam, with plenty of space, comfort and everything ready for you to move in? Come and discover Knightsbridge at Hyde Park during the Open House Day on Saturday, November 7.

A new city hub in the Amsterdam metropolitan region

Hyde Park is a new residential district in the Amsterdam metropolitan area, just a short distance from Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport. Knightsbridge is one of the completed residential buildings within Hyde Park and offers contemporary apartments and penthouses designed for comfortable city living, without the pace and price tag of central Amsterdam.

During the Open House Day, you can experience the apartments for yourself. Step inside, see how the light falls through the living spaces, explore the layouts and balconies and get a real feel for what it would be like to live here. Because the building has already been completed, there is no need to imagine the end result from a floor plan or artist impression.

What you see is what you can move into

A limited number of apartments and penthouses are still available. The current selection includes spacious two-bedroom apartments from 589.500 euros as well as penthouses from 698.000 euros. Availability may change, so the sales team can tell you exactly which homes are still available during your visit.