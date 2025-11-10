Christmas Market Alkmaar
The beautiful city of Alkmaar welcomes 30.000 visitors for its famously vibrant Christmas Market each year during the festive season.
The event used to take place on the Paardenmarkt (Horse Market), but as of 2017, the Waagplein is where it all happens. The Waagplein is also where the famous Cheese Market is held. The Waagplein is located right in the historic city centre, and the local architecture really adds to the vibe of the place.
The fair offers all kinds of winter goodies, from warm woollen clothing and accessories to Christmas decorations and cards. You will also find plenty of presents to put under the Christmas tree, and decorations to fill your house with seasonal spirit.
Food and activities
The square will be filled with over 60 wooden Christmas chalets, where aromas of cooking meats, poffertjes and mulled wine or glühwein will entice you to grab a bite and a drink while on the go.
Various games and activities will add to the holiday fun. Have your picture taken with Santa Claus and his elves, watch performances by the Christmas carol singers, check out the moving Christmas tree and try out the ski simulator. You can also have your Christmas presents wrapped beautifully for you while you wait!
Plan your visit to the Alkmaar Christmas Market
The Alkmaar Christmas Market will be open on Waagplein, and Santa Clause will visit between 12pm and 3pm. There will also be Christmas music performed. Head over to the official Alkmaar Christmas Market website for more information on the event and other events in Alkmaar.