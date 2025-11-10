Christmas Market Alkmaar

The beautiful city of Alkmaar welcomes 30.000 visitors for its famously vibrant Christmas Market each year during the festive season.

The event used to take place on the Paardenmarkt (Horse Market), but as of 2017, the Waagplein is where it all happens. The Waagplein is also where the famous Cheese Market is held. The Waagplein is located right in the historic city centre, and the local architecture really adds to the vibe of the place.

The fair offers all kinds of winter goodies, from warm woollen clothing and accessories to Christmas decorations and cards. You will also find plenty of presents to put under the Christmas tree, and decorations to fill your house with seasonal spirit.

Food and activities

The square will be filled with over 60 wooden Christmas chalets, where aromas of cooking meats, poffertjes and mulled wine or glühwein will entice you to grab a bite and a drink while on the go.