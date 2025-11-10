Celebrate Winter at Archeon is a special seasonal event at the archaeological living museum in South Holland. Find out what winters were like for our ancestors in days gone by, browse the unique markets at the Midwinter Fair and get your skates on for a spin on the ice. Archeon is not like other museums in the Netherlands - book those tickets and find out for yourself.

Winter at Archeon

Archeon is an archaeological living museum in Alphen aan den Rijn in South Holland located between Leiden and Utrecht, the ideal place to visit in any season with family and kids. It features historical reenactments of scenes from Dutch history and the captivating venue frequently hosts festivals that keep in step with the seasons of the year.

Celebrate Winter at Archeon lasts from December 20, 2025 until January 4, 2026. See close to 50 buildings decorated for winter, under a blanket of snow. In the Middle Ages, winter was the ideal time for getting work done indoors, so visitors can get a taste of the winter lifestyle of their crafty, resourceful forebears.

About Archeon

The archaeological living museum, Archeon, offers a great way to learn about the past and provides a vivid sense of both time and place by putting visitors in the shoes of dwellers of previous centuries in history.