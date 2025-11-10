Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Celebrate Winter at Archeon

Celebrate Winter at Archeon

Celebrate Winter at Archeon

-
Alphen aan den Rijn
Various times

Celebrate Winter at Archeon is a special seasonal event at the archaeological living museum in South Holland. Find out what winters were like for our ancestors in days gone by, browse the unique markets at the Midwinter Fair and get your skates on for a spin on the ice. Archeon is not like other museums in the Netherlands - book those tickets and find out for yourself.

Winter at Archeon

Archeon is an archaeological living museum in Alphen aan den Rijn in South Holland located between Leiden and Utrecht, the ideal place to visit in any season with family and kids. It features historical reenactments of scenes from Dutch history and the captivating venue frequently hosts festivals that keep in step with the seasons of the year. 

Celebrate Winter at Archeon lasts from December 20, 2025 until January 4, 2026. See close to 50 buildings decorated for winter, under a blanket of snow. In the Middle Ages, winter was the ideal time for getting work done indoors, so visitors can get a taste of the winter lifestyle of their crafty, resourceful forebears.

Ice skating at Archeon

About Archeon

The archaeological living museum, Archeon, offers a great way to learn about the past and provides a vivid sense of both time and place by putting visitors in the shoes of dwellers of previous centuries in history.

Reenactments at Archeon include the Stone Age, Roman times, the medieval period and even gladiator fights in the arena at Archeon, while the festivals that take place at Archeon include Midsummer Fair, Midwinter Fair and the Roman Festival.

Get your Archeon tickets

There are day tickets and weekend tickets available for Celebrate Winter at Archeon. Children under four and those subscribed to the Museum Card get in for free.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

First Aid for Babies and Children - in English
-
Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam, Verhulstlaan 21 3055WJ
Hop On Hop Off tours to Giethoorn, the Venice of the North
-
Departing from This Is Holland, Overhoeksplein in Amsterdam
Soldier of Orange
-
TheaterHangaar Valkenburg, 1e Mientlaan, Wassenaarseweg 75, 2223 LA
Experience the Netherlands from a whole new perspective at THIS IS HOLLAND!
-
Overhoeksplein 51, 1031 KS
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.