With nearly half of people in the Netherlands reporting feelings of loneliness, new developments like ZAAM in Zaandam show what a shared green courtyard can offer: a home of your own, with your neighbours close at hand. Loneliness has become a major public concern worldwide, and the Netherlands is no exception. According to the Dutch government, it comes with real health risks. “Those who experience it are more prone to illness and depression and generally report lower levels of happiness,” it reports. Combined with high house prices and rents in the big cities, this has fuelled interest in homes that make it easier to connect with others, particularly among remote workers, singles and single-parent families looking for more social contact. “There’s a lot of loneliness and uncertainty in today’s world,” says the real estate team at ZAAM. “People are looking for more contact.”

For singles, young professionals and anyone else who wants city convenience in a pleasant setting, a courtyard home in Zaandam offers an alternative to a city-centre apartment in Amsterdam. A green courtyard at the heart of it all Located in the centre of Zaandam, ZAAM is a new residential development made up of five distinctive buildings, among them De Werf and De Zagerij. The buildings are arranged around a large, green inner courtyard: a shared outdoor space where residents can unwind, enjoy some nature and get to know their neighbours. “ZAAM combines the privacy and comfort of your own apartment with the benefits of living around a green, lively courtyard. It offers a sense of space and community that can be hard to find in a city apartment,” says the ZAAM real estate team. The apartments, which range from 39 to 72 square metres, are designed for modern living. Every home has at least one separate bedroom, a bright living area, a modern bathroom and its own balcony or terrace. All apartments are on a single level and can be reached by lift, which makes everyday living easy, now and in later years.

On the ground floor, ceilings reach an impressive 4,15 metres, and residents can step straight out into the courtyard. This gives these homes an exceptional sense of space and a real connection with the outdoors. Sustainability is another focus. The homes are gas-free, with underfloor heating and cooling powered by a thermal energy storage system. According to the team, the high energy efficiency could also mean lower energy bills. Central Zaandam on your doorstep, Amsterdam 10 minutes away Location is one of ZAAM’s strongest selling points. The development sits right next to Zaandam railway station, and the train to Amsterdam Central Station takes around 10 minutes. Zaandam’s own lively centre, with its shops, restaurants and cafes, is a short walk away.