Zaandam apartments where a shared courtyard brings neighbours together
With nearly half of people in the Netherlands reporting feelings of loneliness, new developments like ZAAM in Zaandam show what a shared green courtyard can offer: a home of your own, with your neighbours close at hand.
The search for more contact at home
Loneliness has become a major public concern worldwide, and the Netherlands is no exception. According to the Dutch government, it comes with real health risks. “Those who experience it are more prone to illness and depression and generally report lower levels of happiness,” it reports.
Combined with high house prices and rents in the big cities, this has fuelled interest in homes that make it easier to connect with others, particularly among remote workers, singles and single-parent families looking for more social contact.
“There’s a lot of loneliness and uncertainty in today’s world,” says the real estate team at ZAAM. “People are looking for more contact.”
For singles, young professionals and anyone else who wants city convenience in a pleasant setting, a courtyard home in Zaandam offers an alternative to a city-centre apartment in Amsterdam.
A green courtyard at the heart of it all
Located in the centre of Zaandam, ZAAM is a new residential development made up of five distinctive buildings, among them De Werf and De Zagerij. The buildings are arranged around a large, green inner courtyard: a shared outdoor space where residents can unwind, enjoy some nature and get to know their neighbours.
“ZAAM combines the privacy and comfort of your own apartment with the benefits of living around a green, lively courtyard. It offers a sense of space and community that can be hard to find in a city apartment,” says the ZAAM real estate team.
The apartments, which range from 39 to 72 square metres, are designed for modern living. Every home has at least one separate bedroom, a bright living area, a modern bathroom and its own balcony or terrace. All apartments are on a single level and can be reached by lift, which makes everyday living easy, now and in later years.
On the ground floor, ceilings reach an impressive 4,15 metres, and residents can step straight out into the courtyard. This gives these homes an exceptional sense of space and a real connection with the outdoors.
Sustainability is another focus. The homes are gas-free, with underfloor heating and cooling powered by a thermal energy storage system. According to the team, the high energy efficiency could also mean lower energy bills.
Central Zaandam on your doorstep, Amsterdam 10 minutes away
Location is one of ZAAM’s strongest selling points. The development sits right next to Zaandam railway station, and the train to Amsterdam Central Station takes around 10 minutes. Zaandam’s own lively centre, with its shops, restaurants and cafes, is a short walk away.
“You really get the best of both worlds: the character and convenience of Zaandam, with Amsterdam within easy reach. You can enjoy a quieter, greener living environment without giving up the advantages of the capital,” says the real estate team.
Yet for all its closeness to the city, ZAAM is designed to offer a change of pace. With a green courtyard, private outdoor spaces and carefully planned layouts, residents have a comfortable home to come back to, away from the bustle of the city.
Ready to move in soon
Construction is almost complete, and most of the apartments have already found buyers. Only a handful are still available, including a few on the ground floor.
Buying a new-build home comes with its own advantages: modern materials and appliances, energy-efficient installations, smart layouts and the peace of mind of a brand-new home. Some of the larger apartments also offer extra flexibility, with room for a home office, a walk-in wardrobe or additional storage.
Most apartments come with the option to buy a parking space, a valuable extra in an area where parking can be hard to find.
There’s no need to wait years to move in, either. Completion is planned for late 2026, so buyers can look forward to being in their new home soon.
With only a few apartments left, anyone interested in a home at ZAAM is encouraged to get in touch.