Planning a small relocation in a busy Dutch urban centre involves more than just transporting a few boxes. In this article, Briand outlines the essential moving and municipal costs you need to consider for a smooth transition in the Netherlands.

When planning a small move in a Dutch city, the total cost is often underestimated. For many internationals, the transition from a furnished apartment to a permanent home seems straightforward until the logistics of historic city centres come into play. In reality, there are two main types of expenses involved: moving costs and municipal costs. Understanding both will help you avoid surprises on your move day. Moving costs in the Netherlands Moving costs usually consist of three primary elements: Transport and labour Transport is typically priced as a fixed rate based on volume or an hourly rate with a minimum reservation of two hours. Professional movers in the Netherlands are highly efficient, but the closer you move to a city centre like Amsterdam, the more challenging access becomes. Narrow streets and restricted building entry can significantly increase the time required to load and unload the truck.

Movers’ assistance The complexity of your location impacts labour costs. In the Netherlands, it is common for moving teams to consist of two to three people. If your new home is on the fourth floor of a building without a lift, expect to pay a premium for the physical effort involved. Professional movers are trained to handle steep Dutch staircases, but the added time required to navigate these spaces will be reflected in your final invoice. The moving lift (Verhuislift) In many Dutch apartments, furniture simply does not fit through the narrow, steep stairwells. This is especially common in older buildings in and around city centres. In these cases, a moving lift is often necessary to move items through windows or balconies. It is important to verify that your largest items actually fit through the window frame, as even a verhuislift cannot solve every architectural hurdle. Renting this equipment is a standard part of Dutch moving culture and usually costs between 100 and 200 euros per hour. Moving in the Netherlands? Contact Briand! Municipal (Gemeente) regulations City regulations in the Netherlands can add high costs to even the smallest move. These include: Permits (TVM) : You often need a Tijdelijke Verkeersmaatregel (temporary traffic measure) to legally block a street or sidewalk. Failing to secure this can result in heavy fines if the handhaving (city wardens) visit your site.

: You often need a Tijdelijke Verkeersmaatregel (temporary traffic measure) to legally block a street or sidewalk. Failing to secure this can result in heavy fines if the handhaving (city wardens) visit your site. Zero-emission zones : Many Dutch city centres now enforce strict zones where only electric moving trucks or low-emission vehicles are permitted.

: Many Dutch city centres now enforce strict zones where only electric moving trucks or low-emission vehicles are permitted. Parking permits: Reserving space for a moving truck or lift usually requires a paid permit from the gemeente (municipality), often requested at least 14 days in advance. In busy areas, these permits can cost as much as 300 to 500 euros.

Why “small moves” often aren’t that small One of the biggest challenges with small moves is that people tend to underestimate how much they own. What looks like a few boxes in a corner quickly fills a 20-cubic-metre truck once the cupboards are emptied. Keeping a move genuinely small has clear advantages: lower costs, easier logistics, and fewer access problems in older buildings with narrow doorways. Careful planning and a realistic assessment of your inventory are key to keeping your move efficient, affordable, and stress-free.