Dutch government greenlights rent increases of at least 4,1% for next year

The cost of renting in the Netherlands will rise by between 4 and 6 percent next year, after the Dutch government announced the maximum rent increases for 2026.

Rents in the Netherlands can go up by 4-6% in 2026

Every year, the government determines the maximum rent increase for the following year, based on inflation or collective labour agreements for salaries. As the press release from the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning explains, the increases are different for social housing, mid-range rental housing, and private sector housing.

In the social housing sector, rents will be permitted to increase by up to 4,1 percent next year. This was calculated as the inflation rate over the last three years (3,6 percent) plus 0,5 percent. It will take effect on July 1, 2026 and apply until July 1, 2027. The increase is slightly smaller than the 5 percent allowed between July 2025 and July 2026.

In the mid-range rental sector, the increase is calculated based on collective bargaining agreement wages, plus an additional 1 percent. Since wages have risen faster than inflation this year, in the mid-range sector prices will be allowed to increase more than in the social or private sectors. Salaries increased by 5,1 percent between 2024 and 2025, so the maximum rent increase from January 1, 2026 is 6,1 percent.