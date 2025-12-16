Home
Housing
Dutch news & articles
Dutch government greenlights rent increases of at least 4,1% for next year

Dutch government greenlights rent increases of at least 4,1% for next year

By Abi Carter

The cost of renting in the Netherlands will rise by between 4 and 6 percent next year, after the Dutch government announced the maximum rent increases for 2026. 

Rents in the Netherlands can go up by 4-6% in 2026

Every year, the government determines the maximum rent increase for the following year, based on inflation or collective labour agreements for salaries. As the press release from the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning explains, the increases are different for social housing, mid-range rental housing, and private sector housing. 

In the social housing sector, rents will be permitted to increase by up to 4,1 percent next year. This was calculated as the inflation rate over the last three years (3,6 percent) plus 0,5 percent. It will take effect on July 1, 2026 and apply until July 1, 2027. The increase is slightly smaller than the 5 percent allowed between July 2025 and July 2026. 

In the mid-range rental sector, the increase is calculated based on collective bargaining agreement wages, plus an additional 1 percent. Since wages have risen faster than inflation this year, in the mid-range sector prices will be allowed to increase more than in the social or private sectors. Salaries increased by 5,1 percent between 2024 and 2025, so the maximum rent increase from January 1, 2026 is 6,1 percent. 

In the private sector, increases are calculated based on the inflation rate or collective bargaining agreements (whichever is lowest), plus 1 percent. In 2025, the inflation rate was lower than the collective labour agreement wage increases, so private sector rents are permitted to rise by 4,4 percent from January 1, 2026. 

Landlords don’t have to increase rents, but most do

It’s important to note that these percentages are maximum increases: landlords are not permitted to increase their rents by more than these limits, but they can also propose increases that are lower than these maximums, or even not increase rents at all. This depends on your rental agreement - which may, for instance, stipulate a lower annual increase. 

However, as De Volkskrant reported earlier this year, landlords and housing associations tend to fully utilise the maximum allowable increase. Figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) show that since July 1, housing associations have increased rents by an average of 5,1 percent - even slightly above the 5 percent allowed. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

The Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing emptyThe Netherlands has more than 200.000 homes standing empty
Dutch rental market shrinks as home sell-off reaches new heightsDutch rental market shrinks as home sell-off reaches new heights
More people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government saysMore people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government says
Half of Dutch rental agencies willing to discriminate against tenants, study findsHalf of Dutch rental agencies willing to discriminate against tenants, study finds
Dutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell upDutch student housing shortage continues to grow as landlords sell up
More than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stressMore than half of residents in the Netherlands experience housing stress
Shady rental market practices affect 1 in 3 young people in the NetherlandsShady rental market practices affect 1 in 3 young people in the Netherlands
More internationals in the Netherlands buy homes as rental supply declinesMore internationals in the Netherlands buy homes as rental supply declines

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN

House
Voorburg
1
No
€ 900per month
Apartment
Utrecht
75m2
1
Yes
€ 725per month
Apartment
Utrecht
75m2
1
Yes
€ 700per month
House
Driebergen-rijsenburg
80m2
1
No
€ 795per month
Browse more properties
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.