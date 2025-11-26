Half of Dutch rental agencies willing to discriminate against tenants, study finds

More than half of rental agents in the Netherlands are willing to exclude tenants from renting properties on discriminatory grounds, according to a new government study. The proportion is actually higher than it was three years ago.

50,5% percent of rental agents willing to discriminate against certain tenants

The study, the “monitor on discrimination in housing rentals”, was carried out by the Verwey-Jonker Institute on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning (VRO). It involved actors calling up rental agencies in the Netherlands, posing as would-be landlords, and making discriminatory requests to stop certain nationality groups from renting their property, to see how the agency responded.

When asked something along the lines of, “Would it be possible to not rent [the property] to foreigners; Moroccans, Turks or Poles”, 50,5 percent of the rental agents were willing to comply, the study found. This is up from 37 percent when the study was last conducted in 2022, NU reports.

Less discrimination found in rental viewing applications

The study also included correspondence tests, where the researchers submitted two fake, nearly identical profiles to book initial viewings for properties up for rent. One profile had a Dutch name, while the other had a Moroccan name.