More people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government says

More people renting in the Netherlands will become eligible for the housing allowance (huurtoeslag) from next year, thanks to a change in the criteria starting from January 1, 2026.

Major changes to housing allowance in the Netherlands in 2026

Up until now, renters have not been eligible for the social security benefit if their rent is too high - as of 2025, the limit is set at around 900 euros per month for people aged 23 and over - on the basis that, if you can afford rent that high, you probably don’t need the benefit.

However, with the housing shortage making renting in the Netherlands increasingly unaffordable, the Dutch government is changing its position. From 2026, this limit will be scrapped, meaning that people with higher rents will also be eligible for the housing benefit, according to a report.

Applicants must meet income requirements

Other conditions still need to be met, however. For instance, the tenant’s income and assets cannot exceed the permitted limits (approximately 38.500 euros per person in 2026), and the property for which they are receiving the benefit must be self-contained.