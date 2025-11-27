More people to qualify for housing allowance in 2026, Dutch government says
More people renting in the Netherlands will become eligible for the housing allowance (huurtoeslag) from next year, thanks to a change in the criteria starting from January 1, 2026.
Major changes to housing allowance in the Netherlands in 2026
Up until now, renters have not been eligible for the social security benefit if their rent is too high - as of 2025, the limit is set at around 900 euros per month for people aged 23 and over - on the basis that, if you can afford rent that high, you probably don’t need the benefit.
However, with the housing shortage making renting in the Netherlands increasingly unaffordable, the Dutch government is changing its position. From 2026, this limit will be scrapped, meaning that people with higher rents will also be eligible for the housing benefit, according to a report.
Applicants must meet income requirements
Other conditions still need to be met, however. For instance, the tenant’s income and assets cannot exceed the permitted limits (approximately 38.500 euros per person in 2026), and the property for which they are receiving the benefit must be self-contained.
It’s worth noting that the amount of the allowance will continue to be calculated based on factors such as the recipient’s rent and income - and for tenants over the age of 21, it will be calculated on a maximum rent of 932,93 euros. Beyond this limit, your housing allowance won’t increase as your rent increases.
Young people get higher threshold, but service charges no longer included
Another update in 2026 is that the rules are changing for 21- and 22-year-olds. Previously, people in this age category were subject to the reduced youth income threshold, meaning they could only receive the allowance on rents up to 500 euros per month. From next year, they will be subject to the standard threshold of 932,93 euros.
At the same time, however, certain people might see their housing allowance go down. This is because until now you have been able to claim the benefit on service charges included in your rent as well. From 2026, service charges will no longer be included in the calculation.
Calculate how much rent benefit you could receive
If you’re wondering how the changes affect you, the Dutch government has created a calculator that you can use to check how much benefit you could receive in 2026.
If you think you will be eligible for rent benefit in 2026 but aren’t already receiving it, you can apply for it online via toeslagen.nl. You will need a DigID. If you are already receiving the rent allowance, you will receive a letter in December outlining your payments for 2026.
Editor in chief at IamExpat Media