All homes in Amsterdam under 512.000 euros must be occupied by owners

The municipality of Amsterdam is looking to introduce a new rule to protect the housing market from investors and property developers. Under the new measure, all homes valued at or under 512.000 euros must be lived in by the legal owner of the property.

Protecting Amsterdam homes from investors and developers

The hope is that setting this threshold will mean investors are no longer able to purchase more affordable housing in Amsterdam with the aim of letting it out to renters. With the cap set at 512.000 euros, a significant portion of properties in Amsterdam - around 60 percent - will fall under the so-called purchase protection.

A similar rule was introduced last summer, when the municipality ruled that buyers of new-build properties must live in the house they buy for at least four years before being able to legally rent it out. However, no restrictions are currently in place against buy-to-let for existing properties.

As outlined by the municipality of Amsterdam, there would only be a handful of exceptions to the proposed legislation. Anyone who buys a house anywhere in the capital would only be able to rent it out to direct family members, or for a maximum period of one year within the first four years of owning the property if, for example, they unexpectedly and temporarily move abroad. Finally, an exception would apply to any residential properties directly connected to a business space, office, or shop.