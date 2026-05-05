WHO identifies 7 cases of hantavirus on Dutch cruise ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified seven cases of hantavirus on a Dutch cruise ship. Two of the cases have been confirmed and five are suspected.

Two confirmed cases of hantavirus

On May 2, the WHO received reports of a number of passengers with severe illness on board the cruise ship MS Hondius. The ship run by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions set sail from Argentina on March 20 and has been anchored off Cape Verde since the outbreak.

Three people on board died from a severe illness, one of whom has been confirmed to have had hantavirus. The Dutch citizen boarded with her husband in Argentina on April 1 after a tour of South America. Her husband developed a fever, a headache and mild diarrhoea on April 6. Following this, he developed respiratory problems and died within the same day on April 11.

After his death, the Dutchman’s body was brought to Saint Helena on April 24, where his wife also disembarked while experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms as well. The health of the Dutch woman deteriorated quickly, and she died in a hospital in South Africa on her journey back to the Netherlands. It was then confirmed that she died from a hantavirus infection. While her husband’s case is suspected hantavirus as well, it has not been confirmed.